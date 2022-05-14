Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Acquires $12,720.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,125 shares in the company, valued at $154,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
