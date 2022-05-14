Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Acquires $12,720.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,125 shares in the company, valued at $154,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

