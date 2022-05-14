Insider Selling: Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Sells $19,770.00 in Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) EVP Parham Medhat sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $19,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,152.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parham Medhat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $669.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.