Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) CEO Sells $66,690.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.