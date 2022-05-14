Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $239,721.72 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charles Kissner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.
NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rambus (Get Rating)
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
