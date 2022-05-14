Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $239,721.72 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Kissner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

