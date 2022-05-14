Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $10,505.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,226,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $10,972.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $10,835.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

RDI opened at $3.52 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.