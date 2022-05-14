Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells $52,762.08 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $5.49 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $219.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.23% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.