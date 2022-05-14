Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 281,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,918. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663,143 shares in the company, valued at $352,797,302.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 260,052 shares of company stock worth $25,913,739. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

