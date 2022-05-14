Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INSM stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

