Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.85.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $10.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.06. 518,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,701. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.97 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day moving average is $259.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

