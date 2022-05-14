Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.