Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

