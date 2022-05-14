Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,197,839,000 after purchasing an additional 178,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

