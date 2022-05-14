Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,936,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.