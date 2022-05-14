Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.19

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 25090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at $143,362,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,994 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

