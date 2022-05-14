Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

