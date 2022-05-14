InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.47

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.47 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 4349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.51) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($64.11) to GBX 5,400 ($66.58) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

