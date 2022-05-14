International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,335 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 625,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

