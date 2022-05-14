International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxwood Ventures Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

