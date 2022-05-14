International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,795 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

