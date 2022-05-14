International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HUSV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 82,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $36.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.