International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

WINC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.