International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000.
WINC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.