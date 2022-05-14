International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

IAG stock opened at GBX 123.16 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

