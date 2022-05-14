International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:IFF opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

