Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00027492 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $164.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,525,431 coins and its circulating supply is 233,214,586 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

