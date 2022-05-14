Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.33

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.33 and traded as high as C$39.09. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$38.96, with a volume of 878,082 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.27%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.