Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 537,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.82. Invacare has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 248,791 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 102.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.