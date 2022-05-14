Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,650. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
