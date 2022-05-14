Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,650. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

