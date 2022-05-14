Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $22.00. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 3,302,449 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 487,942 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

