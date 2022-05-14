Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 730,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 518,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

