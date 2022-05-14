Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27,476.90

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27,476.90 and traded as low as $23,460.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,936.00, with a volume of 35,708 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26,159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27,434.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.