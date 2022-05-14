Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley Purchases 12,092 Shares

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley bought 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,193.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $47,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

