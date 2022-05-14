Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.09. 785,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,689. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02.

