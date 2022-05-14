Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,695. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

