Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 29,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

