Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 146,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,416. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.