Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.