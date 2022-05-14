Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

