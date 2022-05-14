Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0232 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

