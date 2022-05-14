Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Roger Sharp Purchases 4,702 Shares

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Roger Sharp acquired 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.62 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,935.24 ($34,677.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Iress’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

