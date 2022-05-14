IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 28,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,181. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

