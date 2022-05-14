IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.