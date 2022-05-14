Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,955,573 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 1.03% of Univar Solutions worth $49,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,255,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,879. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $406,520 and sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.