Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,595 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.47% of ChampionX worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,592,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 89,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after purchasing an additional 778,707 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 1,525,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

