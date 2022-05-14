Iron Park Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I makes up approximately 3.1% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUS remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

