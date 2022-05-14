Iron Park Capital Partners LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

