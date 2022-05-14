Iron Park Capital Partners LP Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. SCVX comprises about 4.8% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.09% of SCVX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. SCVX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

