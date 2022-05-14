Iron Park Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 55,117 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned about 0.18% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 77,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.