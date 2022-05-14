Iron Park Capital Partners LP Takes $959,000 Position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned 0.63% of Globis Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $359,000.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GLAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.