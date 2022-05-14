iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.