iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. 3,217,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,852. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

