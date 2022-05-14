iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

