iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.